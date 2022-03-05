Jef Farley and Shaner Applegate of Imperial Twang entertain the crowd on Aug. 17, 2019, at the Wheatstock Music Festival in Helix. The local band again will perform at this year’s event, which is Aug. 20 at Quantum 9 Arena.
HELIX — Wheatstock Music Festival board member DeWayne Dunlap said this summer’s show is shaping up to be the best yet. The event is Aug. 20 at Quantum 9 Arena in Helix.
“We’re trying to step it up every year,” he said. “We have some great bands coming — it’s going to be a great lineup.”
Dunlap called the Josh Abbott Band “one of the hottest groups out of Texas right now.” Playing country red dirt music, he said the event’s headliner is raking in the hits on the music charts in the Lone Star State.
“They might be the best band we’ve ever had,” Dunlap boasted.
That said, Dunlap and the Wheatstock board still are courting another top group. Because they are in negotiations, he couldn’t release the name.
“If we get ‘em it’s going to be fantastic,” Dunlap said. “Even without them, the show’s still going to be stellar.”
With five acts already confirmed, Dunlap said presale general admission tickets, which are $49, are soaring. Also, VIP presale tickets are $139, which includes a general admission ticket, a limited backstage pass, a meet-and-greet with the Josh Abbott Band and a signed event poster. Tickets prices increase March 14.
The other confirmed traveling acts include Giovannie & The Hired Guns and Carson Jeffrey, both hailing from Texas, and Oklahoma-based group Ragland.
In addition, local alt-folk-country band Imperial Twang will take the stage. Known to go months or more between live performances, the proverbial party band knows how to ratchet up a raucous and rowdy good time — drawing from their fanbase, known as “The Merry Twangsters.”
“We’re just really excited about the whole lineup,” Dunlap said.
Wheatstock was founded with the purpose of raising money for the Helix School District. It will continue to support that effort by providing a pair of scholarships to graduating seniors. In addition, Wheatstock donates proceeds to Cross the Divide. Formerly known as Divide Camp, the program offers a wilderness retreat for combat veterans in the Wallowa Mountains.
The event includes food vendors, free camping, a beer garden, bouncy castles for the kids and merchandise sales. Admission is free for active military personnel and kids 12 and under. For tickets or more information, visit www.wheatstock.org.
