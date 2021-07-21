HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair recently announced its Main Stage concert lineup and advance ticket sales for reserved seating.
The concert opener on Wednesday, Aug. 11, is Stone In Love — Journey Tribute. All seats are free with fair admission.
Everclear will perform Thursday, Aug. 12, and Frankie Ballard will take the stage Saturday, Aug. 14. General admission for the Thursday and Saturday night concerts are free with fair admission. Reserved and premium seating (first five rows) are available for $12 and $20, respectively — they do not include fair admission. Tickets are available at www.umatillacountyfair.net.
A Latino Night Dance is set for Friday, Aug. 13, with show opener Fortaleza De Tierra Caliente, as well as Alfa 7, Diana Reyes and Tierra Cali. Tickets purchased in advance beginning July 25 at Velasco Used Car Sales, 80596 Highway 395, Hermiston, will cost $30 each and includes fair admission. Tickets purchased at the gate will not include fair admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.