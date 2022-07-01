PENDLETON — The annual Kids Fishing Day at Jubilee Lake in the Umatilla National Forest is Saturday, July 9.
The event is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the announcement from the Umatilla National Forest. Fishing instruction, games, prizes, snacks make this event fun for children and adults alike.
The fishing day is free for all participants under the age of 14, however all children over the age of 12 will be required to have a fishing license. Participating children must be accompanied by an adult. Fishing poles will be available, and volunteers be there for first time anglers. Free hot dogs and soda also will be provided to children who participate and register.
In addition, Tri-State Steelheaders at the derby will hold a fishing pole drive and collect fishing poles in any condition. Donated poles are refurbished and will be given away to children at future events in hopes of encouraging a love of fishing.
This year’s event is sponsored by the Tri-State Steelheaders, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Umatilla National Forest.
Jubilee Lake is 12 miles northeast of Tollgate on Forest Road 64. From Highway 11 at Weston, take Highway 204 to Tollgate and turn left on Forest Road 64.
For more information on the Jubilee Lake Fishing Derby, contact Kiyoshi Fujishin at 509-522-6277 or kiyoshi.fujishin@usda.gov.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.