PENDLETON — The challenge is on — Harris Junior Academy is seeking the best pot of vegetarian chili and/or sizzling salsa.
The annual Chili & Salsa Cook-Off & Dessert Auction is Saturday at 6 p.m. at 3121 S.W. Hailey Ave., Pendleton. Also, donations of baked goods are needed for the dessert auction.
The all-you-can eat chili, cornbread, chips and salsa meal is complimentary, however, donations are graciously accepted. The dessert auction will follow the meal, providing people an opportunity to take some sweet treats home with them.
Also, the academy is seeking donations for its new sewing class for kids in third through eighth grade. Items needed include sewing machines, fabric, thread, needles — or any other related supplies you may no longer need.
Affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, the school offers a faith-based education for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. For more information, contact 541-276-0615, office@harrisjunioracademy.org or visit www.harrisjunioracademy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.