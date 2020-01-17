PENDLETON — Harris Junior Academy will hit the slopes several times this year as part of its ski program.
Opportunities are available to provide support as snow sport sponsors. People are needed who can donate toward the cost of skiing/snowboarding for students who require assistance. The cost is $40 per student for each trip, which includes rental equipment, a lift ticket and a lesson. In addition, a Snow Closet is set up to accept snow gear for students to use, such as hats, gloves, goggles and snow pants.
Harris Junior Academy is located at 3121 S.W. Hailey Ave., Pendleton. Affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, it offers a faith-based education for kindergarten through eighth grade students. In addition, it has an industrial arts and agricultural education program.
For more information, contact 541-276-0615, office@harrisjunioracademy.org or visit www.harrisjunioracademy.org.
