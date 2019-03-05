IRRIGON — The public is invited to a performance of the Hermiston Junior Academy hand bell choir.
The event is Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Irrigon Seventh-day Adventist Church, 205 Tumbleweed Blvd. There is no admission charge.
For more information, call 541-922-3895.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.