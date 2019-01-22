All area artists ages 18 and under are invited to enter the 2019 ArtWORKz Junior Art Show & Competition at Tamástslikt Cultural Institute
In addition to showing their work in a professional gallery setting, participants will vie for prize awards, which will be presented during a public reception. Also, artists may offer their works for sale during the show. The artist will set their own price and Tamástslikt will collect a 30 percent commission on artwork sold.
All art media forms are welcome, including digital computer-generated art and traditional tribal artforms. Past entries have included everything from sculptures, paintings and drawings to printmaking, photography and fiber art. Submissions may be an individual’s work or the result of a collaborative effort. For group pieces, all artists are to be identified and must be under the age of 19.
Each artist may enter one piece into the show. There is no entry fee. Submissions are due by Wednesday, Jan. 30 at Tamástslikt.
The show runs Feb. 9 through March 30. Admission to the exhibit is free on the opening day. The artists’ reception, which includes awards presentations, is Saturday, March 9 at 1 p.m.
Awards will include grand prizes, awards of excellence and awards of merit in each age category. In addition, honorable mentions will be presented at the judge’s discretion. Staff from Tamástslikt will select the best emerging artist, and participants will vote for an artists’ choice award.
Tamástslikt is located off Interstate 84 Exit 216, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino, Mission. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $7 for students/youths and free for ages 5 and under.
For more information, including ArtWORKz entry forms, visit www.tamastslikt.org. For questions, contact Randy Melton, collections curator, at 541-429-7700 or randall.melton@tamastslikt.org.
