Dylan Scott performs July 9, 2022, at Pendleton Whisky Music Fest at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Kane Brown is the 2023 headliner on July 15. Ticket presale for event alumni starts Thursday, April 6, 10 a.m. The general public can purchase tickets on Friday, April 7, 10 a.m.
PENDLETON — Award-winning country musician Kane Brown will headline the 2023 Pendleton Whisky Music Fest. In addition, rapper Flo Rida, singer-songwriter Niko Moon, musical duo Maddie & Tae and others will take the stage on July 15, 6 p.m. at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.
The Pendleton Whisky Music Fest alumni presale starts Thursday, April 6, 10 a.m. And for the general public, tickets go on sale Friday, April 7, 10 a.m.
Grandstand seats range from $79 to $99, box seats are $125, party pit tickets are $145 and premium arena tickets are $150. They can be purchased via bit.ly/3nyDouN.
Brown, who bends the genre with hip hop-influenced rhythm and blues and country pop, recently co-hosted the CMT Music Awards for a fourth time. Some of his top hits include “Heaven,” “What Ifs” and “Lose It.” In addition, he will make his acting debut Friday, April 7 on the CBS drama “Fire Country.”
“Building off of the incredible momentum that was created by Eric Church and Macklemore in 2022, we could not be more excited to welcome fans back to the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest,” Andy McAnally, event co-organizer, said. “Kane Brown, Flo Rida, Niko Moon, Maddie & Tae and more, this year’s musical acts are ready to put on the show of a lifetime.”
The once-local gathering, McAnally said, has grown to include music fans from all across the Pacific Northwest. The musical celebration starts early with a kickoff party on July 14, 6 p.m. in downtown Pendleton.
Featuring performances by Joel Gibson Jr., Summer Groove and DJ Cutt, the Friday night event is free. It will include local food vendors and Pendleton Whisky at the outdoor bars.
Organized by McAnally and Doug Corey in 2016, the inaugural show — also known as the Party in Pendleton — featured the Zac Brown Band. The multi-genre festival has included such musical talent as Maroon 5, Blake Shelton, Post Malone, Pitbull, Toby Keith, Eric Church and Macklemore.
In addition to music tickets, reservations can be made for a variety of tent and recreational vehicle camping. For full festival information, visit www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.
