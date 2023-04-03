IMG_0998.jpg
Dylan Scott performs July 9, 2022, at Pendleton Whisky Music Fest at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Kane Brown is the 2023 headliner on July 15. Ticket presale for event alumni starts Thursday, April 6, 10 a.m. The general public can purchase tickets on Friday, April 7, 10 a.m.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Award-winning country musician Kane Brown will headline the 2023 Pendleton Whisky Music Fest. In addition, rapper Flo Rida, singer-songwriter Niko Moon, musical duo Maddie & Tae and others will take the stage on July 15, 6 p.m. at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.

The Pendleton Whisky Music Fest alumni presale starts Thursday, April 6, 10 a.m. And for the general public, tickets go on sale Friday, April 7, 10 a.m.

