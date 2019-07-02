WALLA WALLA — Children are invited to learn more about history during a one-day educational camp at Fort Walla Walla Museum.
The Pioneer Kids Camp features guided activity stations that allows children ages 9-11 to experience life the pioneer way. Activities include building a model covered wagon, map-making and orienteering, old-time musical instruments, tin punching, jute basket making and more.
The event is Tuesday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the museum, 755 Myra Road, Walla Walla. The cost is $30, which includes lunch and a souvenir.
For more information or to register, visit www.fwwm.org or call 509-525-7703.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.