HERMISTON — Parents have a chance to help their little ones expend some energy during the winter months at a weekly event offered through Hermiston Parks & Recreation.
Geared toward children ages 6 months to 7 years, Toddler Movie & Active Play is Thursdays from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. The cost is $2 per family. Advance registration is not required; people can pay at the door. The program runs weekly through Feb. 27.
Activities with mats, balls, Hula-Hoops and more are available for kids while the grown-ups can socialize with other parents while supervising the playtime. In addition, a toddler-friendly movie will be screened.
For more information, call 541-667-5018 or search the 2020 Winter Activity Guide, which is available via a link at www.hermiston.or.us.
