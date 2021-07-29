HERMISTON — Area children and youths are invited to get into the spirit of the Olympics with the Hermiston Kids Triathlon.
Swim, bike and run — life jackets and training wheels are allowed — during this non-timed, non-competitive event. Youths ages 4-12 are invited to experience the sport of triathlon with a short swim, bike ride and run.
The event is Saturday, Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center, 879 W. Elm Ave.
Coordinated by Hermiston Parks and Recreation, participants must register by July 30. The cost is $10 for residents of Hermiston and $14 for nonresidents.
Each participant will swim first, go directly to bicycling and finish with running. No experience is needed and parents are encouraged to assist and participate alongside their kids.
Also, be sure to smile while having fun because 60 Minute Photo will be on site taking action shots. In addition, people are needed to help with the course.
A link to register is available via www.hermiston.or.us/parksrec or www.facebook.com/hermistonrec. For questions or to inquire about volunteering, call 541-667-5018.
