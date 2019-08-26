MISSION — All area youths up to age 12 are invited to participate in this weekend’s Kidz Pow Wow.
In its ninth year, the event is Saturday from 1-4 p.m. on the grounds at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute. Tamastslikt is located near Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off Interstate 84 at Exit 216. Participation is free.
Families are encouraged to come out and enjoy tribal drumming, singing, dancing and culture. Tribal and non-tribal youths are invited to dance with or without regalia. Every child who registers and participates will receive a prize.
“This colorful event is a great opportunity to learn about your neighbors, get out in the fresh air, and have a lot of fun,” said Michelle Liberty in a press release about the event.
Also, “Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes” is currently on display at the museum. Through humor, subtlety and irony, the exhibit embraces Native Americans’ power to replace stereotypical images that permeate the current pop culture landscape. Featuring the works of 13 contemporary Native American artists, the images and styles are created from traditional, contemporary and mass culture forms.
Tamastslikt Cultural Institute is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. It celebrates the traditions of Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla tribes.
The museum features permanent exhibits, offers interactive displays and hosts special events. In addition, the Coyote Theater introduces visitors to Spilyay, the magical coyote who shares about wisdom and foolishness.
Tamastslikt is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Kinship Cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Regular museum admission, which is good for two consecutive days, is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for youths 6-17 and free for ages 5 and under, and families of active duty military personnel. Also, the Libraries of Eastern Oregon has provided many area libraries with free family passes that can be checked out.
For more information, call 541-429-7700 or visit www.tamastslikt.org.
