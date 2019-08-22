HERMISTON — With summer winding down, the Hermiston Church of the Nazarene is gearing up to resume a special church service for children.
KidzOwn Worship will begin Sunday, Sept. 8 from 10:30-11:45 a.m. It’s held in the church’s ministry center, 1520 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Geared for kids age 4 through those entering fifth grade, the program features worship, lessons and fun age-appropriate activities.
For more information about church activities and programs, contact 541-567-3677, hermistonnaz@gmail.com or visit www.hermistonnazrene.org.
