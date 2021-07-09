IRRIGON — Pendleton-based singer-songwriter J.D. Kindle will bring James Dean Kindle & The Hyper Modern Country Quartet to the upcoming Music in the Park in Irrigon.
The group will take the stage Monday, July 12 at 7 p.m. at Irrigon Marina Park, located at 430 N.E. Eighth St. There is no admission charge. People are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and a picnic and beverages to enjoy while listening to the music.
The group features a traditional country band instrumentation — acoustic guitar (Kindle), pedal steel guitar (Roger Conley), upright bass (Aaron Engum), lead electric (Peter Willis), and brushed snare (Andy Steele) — performing a mixture of country & western styles, jazz, Mexican corridos and original songs by Kindle. The band recently released a limited edition lathe cut 7" vinyl single of the song "Lotus Blossom.”
The summer concert series, which takes place every other Monday, continues July 26 featuring Cruise Control and the finale is Aug. 9 with Cale Moon. For questions, call Donna at 541-922-3197.
