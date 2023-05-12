Milton-Freewater Kiwanis Club

A burst of colors fills the air during a Color Me Freedom fundraising event hosted by the Milton-Freewater Kiwanis Club. The service club is hosting its second annual Kiwanis Summer Kickoff Beer and Wine Fest on May 20, 2023, at Yantis Park.

 Milton-Freewater Kiwanis Club/Contributed Photo

MILTON-FREEWATER — More than two dozen beers, wines and ciders from brewers and vintners from across the region, lawn games and live music are featured during a fundraiser hosted by the Milton-Freewater Kiwanis Club.

A family-friendly event, the Kiwanis Summer Kickoff Beer and Wine Fest is Saturday, May 20, 4-9 p.m. at Yantis Park, 200 DeHaven St. Regular tickets for non-drinkers are $10. And for those who plan to partake in adult beverages, the cost is $30, which includes a souvenir sampling glass and five drink tickets.

