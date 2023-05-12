A burst of colors fills the air during a Color Me Freedom fundraising event hosted by the Milton-Freewater Kiwanis Club. The service club is hosting its second annual Kiwanis Summer Kickoff Beer and Wine Fest on May 20, 2023, at Yantis Park.
MILTON-FREEWATER — More than two dozen beers, wines and ciders from brewers and vintners from across the region, lawn games and live music are featured during a fundraiser hosted by the Milton-Freewater Kiwanis Club.
A family-friendly event, the Kiwanis Summer Kickoff Beer and Wine Fest is Saturday, May 20, 4-9 p.m. at Yantis Park, 200 DeHaven St. Regular tickets for non-drinkers are $10. And for those who plan to partake in adult beverages, the cost is $30, which includes a souvenir sampling glass and five drink tickets.
In its second year, the event also offers people an opportunity to indulge their taste palate with local food vendors, including Smokin' Bandits BBQ, Stay A-round Donuts and Fry Pies, and, Notorious P.I.E., featuring wood-fired pizza. And to add to the howling good time, live music is provided by Coyote Kings with funky blues-rock, and SkyDogs, playing rock with an Americana twist.
Proceeds will go to support the needs of children and families in the community. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3LJpGxW. For more about the club, search Facebook via bit.ly/42vXGVs.
Tammy Malgesini
