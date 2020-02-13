HERMISTON — A Mardi Gras theme offers festive fun as Knights of Columbus Council #3999 raises money to serve the community.
The evening includes a pork roast dinner, dancing and music by Brass Fire, a silent auction, a cake dash, games and a raffle. People are encouraged to don beads, masks, traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green, and gold for a costume contest.
The event is Saturday, Feb. 22 from 6-11 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Tickets are $30 each or $200 for a table of eight.
A Catholic fraternal service organization, the local Knights serve Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church and the community. The local Knights council raises money to serve others, regardless of their faith. They reach out to victims of disaster and senior citizens, as well as providing food for the hungry and a scholarship program for local youths.
For tickets, call 541-567-5812 or stop by Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave. For more information, visit www.ourladyofangelscc.org or search Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.