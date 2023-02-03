Brass Fire Band will provide music during the Mardi Gras celebration hosted by Knights of Columbus Council No. 3999. The fundraising dinner and dancing event is Feb. 18, 2023, at the Hermiston Community Center.
HERMISTON — Dinner, live music and dancing is featured as Knights of Columbus Council No. 3999 hosts a Mardi Gras celebration.
The event is Saturday, Feb. 18, 5-10 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Tickets are $30 each or a table of eight for $200.
People are encouraged to don beads and festive masks for the costume contest. The evening also includes a silent auction and cake dash.
Music is provided by Brass Fire Band. Featuring musicians from across the region, the band sizzles with blues, soul, funk, jazz and rock.
A Catholic fraternal service organization, the local Knights serve Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church and the community. Regardless of their faith, the council raises money to serve people in need. In addition, they raise money for a scholarship program for local youths.
For tickets, stop by Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., or Agape House, 500 W. Harper Road, or call 773-580-3253.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
