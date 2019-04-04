HERMISTON — The annual Knights of Columbus fish fry is being held during Lent.
A dinner of cod fillets, macaroni and cheese, French fries and coleslaw will be served. The meal is available Friday, April 5 and Friday, April 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for ages 14 and under or $35 for a family of six. Tickets are available at the parish office or from Knights members.
For more information, call the church at 541-567-5812 or email Mark Gomolski at marek57@sbcglobal.net.
