HERMISTON — Authentic Polish food is featured during an upcoming event hosted by the Our Lady of Angels Knights of Columbus.
Mark Gomolski, the group’s grand knight, will put his Polish heritage to work as he prepares everything from homemade Polish sausage and sauerkraut to stuffed dumplings and more. The event is Saturday, Oct 12 at 6 p.m. in the church parish hall, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. The cost is $20 per person or $65 for a family of four. Tickets can be purchased Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church office or by calling 541-567-5812.
Gomolski said that the Knights organization works to help people in the community — serving others, regardless of their faith. They provide help to victims of disaster, seniors that need a little assistance with home projects, as well as making food baskets for those in need and offering a free meal each Friday morning at the church hall.
For more information about the local Knights of Columbus, contact Gomolski at marek57@sbcglobal.net.
