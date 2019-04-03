HERMISTON — Catholic students attending Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church who are seeking scholarships for college or trade school are invited to apply for the annual Knights of Columbus Scholarship.
Applications will be available at the church's parish office. Completed applications are due back to the office by April 15.
For more information, contact Mark Gomolski at 773-580-3253.
