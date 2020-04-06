SALEM — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Friends of Ladd Marsh have canceled the 2020 Ladd Marsh Bird Festival.
ODFW has cancelled all of its outdoor education events through May 31, including the festival, in order to protect participants, volunteers, staff and others and in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order regarding group gatherings and social distancing.
Next year’s event, the 15th Ladd Marsh Bird Festival, has been scheduled for May 14-16, 2021. More information about the festival can be found on the Friends of Ladd Marsh Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Friends-of-Ladd-Marsh-394897650587061/
