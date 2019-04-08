Members of the Adams Ladies Club have been busy getting ready for the start of the Triangle Little League season.
Each year, the ladies help coordinate Adams Day as a way to rally support for area youths, said Miriam Gilmer, president of the ladies club. In addition to Little League games, the event provides an opportunity for several organizations to hold fundraisers.
Adams Day kicks off Saturday with breakfast from 7-10 a.m. in the Adams Friendship Center, 150 Main St. Members of the East Umatilla and Helix rural fire protection districts will serve biscuits and gravy, along with coffee and juice for $4. A half-order is $3. And, $1.50 provides an additional biscuit/gravy or a glass of milk.
The parade grand marshal is Dane Holmes, a former Adams mayor. The parade features about 100 kids from Adams, Helix and Athena-Weston who play on baseball, softball and T-ball teams. Also, any child who wants to participate in the parade is encouraged to join the fun. In addition, court royalty, floats, service groups, civic organizations, mounted groups, classic cars and antique vehicles are invited to enter. A special Adams Day ribbon will be presented as well as first through third places.
There is no fee to enter the parade, which starts at 9 a.m. People are encouraged to register in advance to provide descriptive information of the entry or organization. The master of ceremonies will read entry descriptions as the parade passes city hall. For more information, call Carol at 541-566-3410.
Vendors will fill the park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., selling everything from handcrafted jewelry and arts and crafts to home-based business products, vegetables and plants. Also, a taco truck will be on hand. For vendor space, which is $5 each, call Toni at 541-377-3430. Although not officially a part of Adams Day, yard sales also will spring up around town.
Members of the ladies club will sell cinnamon rolls ($1.50-$3) from 7-10 a.m. in the Ladies Club Parlor, 160 Main St. Also, pie ($3/slice, $12/whole pie) will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“There will be all different kinds of homemade pie — blueberry, marionberry and I know there will be an apple,” Gilmer said.
In addition to planning the annual community Thanksgiving meal and a Halloween trunk-or-treat, the Adams Ladies Club helps people in need in the community. In recent years they have provided meals for a community member who broke his ankle while shoveling snow for an elderly friend, and purchased clothing and supplies for a family that experienced a house fire. Also, each Christmas season, they bake cookies and distribute goodie bags to homebound and single people in town. The group also erects flags during Flag Day, the Fourth of July and Memorial Day.
For more information about Adams Day or the Adams Ladies Club, contact Gilmer at miriamgilmer@gmail.com or 425-748-4487.
