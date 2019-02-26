PENDLETON — A faith-based sing-along will serve as an introduction to Impact Pendleton.
The Women’s Benefit Hymn Sing is Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Pendleton Church of God, 712 S.W. 27th St. Light refreshments will be served. There is no nursery service, but children may attend.
Ladies are encouraged to bring their friends to worship God with classic hymns and learn about Impact Pendleton, a mentoring program. After recruiting, training, and vetting its first group of mentors in the fall of 2018, Impact Pendleton is excited about matching students with volunteers. A love offering will be taken to benefit the program.
For more information, contact Danae Stack at danae.stack@gmail.com or visit www.impactpendleton.com.
