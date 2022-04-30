MISSION — Live comedy with Susan Rice is featured during a fundraiser for the Pioneer Relief Nursery.
The Pendleton Ladies Night Out is Friday, May 6, 5 p.m. in the Rivers Event Center at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off Interstate 84 at Exit 216. Tickets are $25 per person or a table of eight for $180.
In addition to the comedy show, hors d' oeuvres will be served and a no-host bar is available. Also, the event features a silent purse auction and an opportunity to learn more about the Pioneer Relief Nursery and the ways people can help support the program in its efforts in strengthening families and keeping children safe.
Rice’s comedic style is described as conversational and hysterical. A Longview, Washington native, she got her start in comedy at Portland’s Leakey Roof Tavern in 1983. Three years later, Rice headed to Los Angeles, where she became a regular at many of the area’s top clubs, including The Comedy Store.
Returning to the Pacific Northwest in 1998, Rice continues to yuck it up in the Portland metro area and beyond. In 2015, she was voted Willamette Week's "Funniest Person in Portland."
Founded in 2007, Pioneer Relief Nursery seeks to prevent child abuse and neglect through early intervention. It focuses on building successful and resilient children, strengthening parents and preserving families. Staff work with each family and child in our program to provide individualized services tailored to their unique needs and goals.
For more information, to purchase tickets or to place bids on auction items without attending, visit one.bidpal.net/lno2022/welcome. People and businesses also are invited to make donations for the auction. For questions, call 541-215-1017.
