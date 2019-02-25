PENDLETON — An event to help raise money to help prevent child abuse is planned in Pendleton.
Ladies Night Out is Thursday, March 7 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. The cost is $25 per person. In addition, table sponsorships are available that include reserved seating for eight, special signage and other perks.
Kate Lacy, executive director at Pioneer Relief Nursery, said the inaugural event offers a fun and inspiring evening for women leaders throughout Umatilla County and surrounding areas. It will include a Power of the Purse Auction, featuring themed handbags filled with goodies from area sponsors, a raffle, hors d'oeuvres and a no-host bar. In addition, clients of Pioneer Relief Nursery will share how the agency’s services have been life-changing to their family.
The nonprofit organization serves Umatilla County with comprehensive services to prevent child abuse. They utilize a holistic and compassionate combination of services in an effort to strengthen the family and make the household a safe place for children.
Tickets are available at www.pioneerreliefnursery.org. For questions, contact Lacy at katel@pioneerreliefnursery.org.
