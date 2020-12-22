WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Blue Mountain Land Trust is offering a gift to the community. They will present an opportunity to view a video that touched their hearts.
People can watch “Gather” from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1. The film is an intimate portrait of the growing movement among Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities through food sovereignty. “Gather” follows a chef from the White Mountain Apache Nation (Arizona) opening an indigenous café as a nutritional recovery clinic; a young scientist from the Cheyenne River Sioux Nation (South Dakota) conducting landmark studies on bison; and the Ancestral Guard, a group of environmental activists from the Yurok Nation (Northern California) trying to save the Klamath river.
For more information or to register to view the film, visit www.bmlt.org/events. In addition, during this season of giving and sharing, the Blue Mountain Land Trust encourages people to join them in supporting the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
In a press release from Katy Rizzuti, education specialist with BMLT, she said the tribe has been a leader in conservation and environmental advocacy and a close partner of Blue Mountain Land Trust.
“Now it is our turn to raise up, support, and bring attention to the Warm Springs water crisis,” Rizzuti said. “With your help the people of Warm Springs will restore their access and infrastructure for clean water.”
For questions, contact Rizzuti at 509-525-3136 or katy@bmlt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.