HERMISTON — Get ready to tickle your funny bone as a trio of funnymen will take the stage during Melonville Comedy Festival.
In its 29th year, the laugh-fest is Friday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. The doors open at 7 p.m. with a no-host bar from Midway Bar & Grill. Food also will be available for purchase.
Tickets for the 21 and older event are $40 each or $400 for sponsored tables. The event helps raise money for the local Special Olympics program.
Referred to as “America's funniest biker,” Russ Nagel is the event headliner. Performing in a wide range of venues during his 30-plus years as a comic, the Louisiana native has shared the stage with top comedians, including Chris Rock and Bill Engvall.
Getting his start at the Comedy Underground in Seattle, Kermet Apio returns to the Melonville stage for the third time as the featured act and the emcee is Todd Armstrong, a Portland-based comedian.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3VqEbd8. For questions, call the Midway at 541-567-5180. Read a full story in Go! Magazine, in the Thursday, Jan. 12, East Oregonian.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
