PENDLETON — While he wasn’t necessarily considered the class clown, 2014 Pendleton High School graduate Tanner Carey said he was voted most likely to become a Vine star.
Although the social media platform is now defunct, the former student-athlete is set to take the stage for his premiere hometown stand-up comedy event. Calling the show “Risking My Mustache,” Carey (and his mustache) performs Friday, March 4, at Electric Sundown, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton.
The doors open at 8 p.m. with the laughs starting at 9 p.m. Finishing out the evening is a solo acoustic guitar performance by Lance Leonnig, the venue’s owner. There is a $5 cover charge. In addition, a full-service bar will be available.
Carey had his first stand-up comedy experience while studying to be a paramedic. Because of the intense nature of the program, participants were encouraged to take care of themselves physically, mentally and emotionally. When outside the classroom, Carey said, students were encouraged to establish workout routines and read publications unrelated to the medical field.
In addition, he said they were challenged to engage in something that took them out of their comfort zone. Some classmates, Carey said took dance lessons, while others experimented in the kitchen. Carey decided to try stand-up comedy.
“It was a lot of fun and got my mind off of the stress of school,” he said. “I get a lot of enjoyment out of making people laugh.”
Carey performed at a number of open mic nights in Portland. Back home in Eastern Oregon, he would drive more than two hours round-trip to Jokers Comedy Club in Richland, Washington, for a 5-minute open mic set. Carey also got some additional stage time while hosting the show at Jokers.
“I just picked up the ball and started running with it,” he said. “It’s a hobby and it’s taken off more than I expected.”
While Carey calls the upcoming gig his “first real show” in his hometown, he did a short opening set for Billy Turner during a recent event at BackFire Station in Pendleton. Turner, who knows his way around the mic and has performed on many stages, said Carey did well in front of a packed house.
“I think the kid did a great job,” Turner said. “He’s young and he’s got that fire to get out there in front of people.”
Turner, whose known for inviting people to share the stage with him, has done comedy off and on for many years. Offering encouragement to the budding young comic, Turner told Carey to keep honing his skills.
In addition, he said, audiences are ripe right now. People, Turner said, are starving for comedy. He encouraged area residents to check out Carey’s show.
“People need a good laugh,” Turner said.
If nothing else, you’ll learn why he’s risking his mustache. For more information about the upcoming show, call 503-729-2476 or visit www.facebook.com/theelectricsundown.
