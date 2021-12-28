PENDLETON — Roberta Lavadour, who has been affiliated with Pendleton Center for the Arts since it opened in 2001, recently enjoyed the luxury of focusing on her artwork without interruptions. This past fall, she spent two weeks at Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Art and Agriculture.
Lavadour initially started out as a vendor and instructor at the arts center, then was a marketing assistant. She has served as the executive director since 2007. Prior to that, Lavadour spent 10 years doing full-time studio work, blending multiple revenue streams that included making artist’s books for exhibition, creating custom books and letterpress printed, handmade paper invitations and teaching book and paper arts in kindergarten through 12th grade and as a visiting artist at institutions of higher education.
While she maintains an active studio practice around her job at the arts center, Lavadour said just having time to work was nice. She said having days on end to encounter the unexpected, create problems with materials and then going about attempting to solve them was truly luxurious.
“Puttering is an important part of art-making,” she said. “And to be able to do it in such a beautiful spot is the icing on the cake.”
Located on the outskirts of Sisters in Central Oregon, Lavadour became acquainted with the founders of Roundhouse Foundation, which runs the ranch, through a mutual friend, Patricia Clark.
Years ago, Lavadour taught a couple classes at Clark’s printmaking studio in Bend. When an opening in the residency program opened up because of a cancelation, Clark recommended the foundation invite Lavadour.
And the timing worked out perfectly. Lavadour’s work schedule and family obligations typically prevent her from applying for residencies.
“It was just serendipitous that this invitation involved time after fire season — when my grammy duties are needed by the family — and before the risk of bad roads,” she said. “I do travel to teach and meet with other book artists each year, but this was the first time that I had done a traditional residency.”
Lavadour said she’s happy working anywhere with her tools handy and plenty of table space. Because a big part of her artwork involves responding to objects she encounters, Lavadour spent time browsing the Habitat for Humanity thrift store in Sisters.
“It was a treasure trove of inspiration,” she said.
In addition, Lavadour said the place often influences the design of pieces. And as a result, the place is forever connected to the objects made there. Also, she said the people she encounters have a big impact when she travels.
During her residency, Lavadour helped on the ranch, including working with one of the ranch hands to build a solitary bee house for the pollinator garden. Pine Meadows, she said, is a dynamic place. During her stay, there was another artist in residence sharing the ranch house, students from the University of Oregon photojournalism program, and other visitors and workers came and went.
The values of the Roundhouse Foundation, Lavadour said, include a broad approach to understanding what artists need to make work — from addressing food insecurity to providing time and space to work. Lavadour said that is going to impact how she does her job at the arts center moving forward, including how she can support other artists.
“Not only did I complete work while I was there, I came home with photos, sketches and ideas for future work,” Lavadour said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.