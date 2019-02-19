PENDLETON — A gathering to provide information about voter redistricting is planned in Pendleton.
The League of Women Voters is coordinating a forum in order to educate voters on what proposed changes mean. Voters will learn about current problems in the redistricting process and what the league proposes as a reform.
The no-host luncheon meeting is Saturday from 1-3:30 p.m. at Rooster’s Country Kitchen, 1515 Southgate, Pendleton. The program begins at 2 p.m. Candalynn Johnson, League of Women Voters of Oregon campaign coordinator, and Norman Turrill, president of LWV of Oregon Making Democracy Work for All, will be on hand.
“The League of Women Voters supports reform because voters should be choosing their representatives, not representatives choosing their voters,” Turrill said.
Founded in 1920, The League of Women Voters is a grassroots, nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. For more information, contact Johnson at 503-581-5722, candalynn@lwvor.org or visit www.lwvor.org. For more about redistricting, go to www.redistrictingmatters.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.