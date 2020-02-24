PENDLETON — In celebration of Leap Year, the Pendleton Public Library is hosting a special event.
The Leap Year Party is Saturday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. There is no admission charge.
The all ages event features Leap Year information, leaping games, the creation of a time capsule and more.
For questions, call 541-966-0380 or visit www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com.
