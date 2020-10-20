HERMISTON — Do fossilized dinosaur bones disprove the Bible's account of a recent creation? If you knew that many dinosaur bones, upon being unearthed, exude a rotten odor, what might that tell you? Those questions and more will be explored on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 855 W. Highland Ave.
Kent Knight, who holds a Master of Divinity and a bachelor's degree in behavioral science with an emphasis on anthropology, will lecture on "Dead But Dangerous Dinosaurs: Dinosaurs, Science and the Bible."
All are welcome to attend the free lecture, and documentation for Knight's assertions will be provided to each attendee.
For more information, contact Knight at 541-701-0394.
