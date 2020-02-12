WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Angela Davis will present the keynote speech of the annual Power & Privilege Symposium, a student-organized workshop series examining issues of structural inequality and social justice, held at Whitman College.
Davis will speak Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m. The doors open at 5:45 p.m. at Cordiner Hall, 44 S. Park St., Walla Walla. The event is open to the public with free tickets available.
“This is the perfect kickoff to the symposium and its theme, ‘Building Bridges, Not Walls,’” said Laura Sanchez, director of Whitman’s Intercultural Center.
The workshop series features more than 30 sessions, which are planned for Thursday, Feb. 20 on the college campus. The topics range from racism and homophobia to immigration and mental health.
Davis first gained notoriety in the late 1960s and early 1970s for her work with the civil rights movement and Black Panther Party. In 1970, she became the third woman placed on the FBI’s most wanted list after firearms registered in her name were used in a shootout at the Marin County Courthouse in San Rafael, California. Davis served a year behind bars before being acquitted. She is now a professor emerita at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and the author of numerous books on class, feminism and the U.S. prison system.
For more information or to obtain tickets for Davis’ appearance, visit www.whitman.edu/newsroom/angela-davis. For questions, contact Gillian Frew, media relations strategist, at 509-527-5156 or frewga@whitman.edu.
