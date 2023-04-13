HERMISTON — Scholarships for average students of good character with financial difficulties are available through the Red & Gena Leonard Foundation. The foundation’s goal is to provide assistance to students who have a limited ability to receive scholarships based on academic performance.
Eligible recipients include students from Echo, Fossil, Hermiston, Monument, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Spray, Stanfield, Ukiah, Umatilla, and Gilliam and Morrow counties. In addition to 2023 seniors, past graduates or those who received a GED are eligible to apply. The foundation has a strong interest in helping adults return to school.
Priority is given to students with average grades and limited financial resources who are upstanding citizens and interested in a trade or working-class type profession. Preference is given to students interested in agriculture or trade programs. And to honor Gena Leonard, who was a nurse, scholarships also are awarded to students attending nursing school or other medical fields.
Since it started the scholarship program, the foundation has awarded 3,017 scholarships, totaling $6.1 million — all to local students.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
