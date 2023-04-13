HERMISTON — Scholarships for average students of good character with financial difficulties are available through the Red & Gena Leonard Foundation. The foundation’s goal is to provide assistance to students who have a limited ability to receive scholarships based on academic performance.

Eligible recipients include students from Echo, Fossil, Hermiston, Monument, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Spray, Stanfield, Ukiah, Umatilla, and Gilliam and Morrow counties. In addition to 2023 seniors, past graduates or those who received a GED are eligible to apply. The foundation has a strong interest in helping adults return to school.

