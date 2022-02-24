HERMISTON — The Red & Gena Leonard Foundation is accepting scholarship applications to benefit average students of good character with poor financial circumstances. The goal is to provide assistance to students who have a desire to seek further educational opportunities, but may have a limited ability to receive scholarships.
Eligible applicants include those who will graduate this year or have graduated in the past or obtained a GED from Arlington, Boardman, Condon, Echo, Fossil, Heppner, Hermiston, Ione, Irrigon, Monument, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Spray, Stanfield, Ukiah or Umatilla high schools. Students must attend an accredited college, university, community college, vocational, trade or technical program based in Oregon — exceptions may be made if the training is not offered in Oregon.
Priority is given to students who are not at the top academically, have limited financial resources, show the ability to become upstanding citizens and have an interest in a trade or working class type profession. While the foundation’s first priority is to help students interested in a trade program or trade school, it also helps students in several other areas. The foundation is invested in helping adults return to school for education or additional training to better their position in the workplace and community.
Gena Leonard was a nurse by trade — to honor her, scholarships also are available for students attending nursing school or other medically-related fields. Applicants do not have to be current high school graduates.
Since it first began the scholarship program, the foundation has awarded 2,870 scholarships to local students, totaling $5.7 million.
Applications are available at www.leonardfoundation.org, from high school counselors, at Blue Mountain Community College or by contacting Tracy Gammell, executive director, at rglfoundation@qwestoffice.net. The application deadline is March 31. For more information, email Gammell or mail to P.O. Box 1024, Hermiston, OR 97838.
