PENDLETON — Les AuCoin, a former Oregon legislator who later served in the U.S. House of Representatives, will read during February’s First Draft Writers’ Series.
The lawmaker, who initially served in the Oregon Legislature, became the first Democrat to win a U.S. House seat in Oregon’s First Congressional District. Serving nine terms, his tenure was during the presidencies of Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. In the 1980s, The Oregonian called him “the most powerful congressman in Oregon.”
AuCoin’s memoir, “Catch and Release: An Oregon Life in Politics,” was published by Oregon State University Press. A fly fisher, the book’s title is a metaphor for succeeding and letting go of loss with dignity and calmness.
The free event is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. After AuCoin’s presentation, local writers are invited to read from their work during an open mic.
A collection of life stories, AuCoin shares about being raised without a father in Central Oregon (he graduated in 1960 from Redmond Union High School) and shines a light on what goes on behind the curtain as a congressman. Along the way, AuCoin writes about the importance of discipline, education and endurance.
In an October interview with The Redmond Spokesman, AuCoin said one of the reasons he wrote his memoir was because he “wanted to show that if you’re dealt a tough hand in childhood, it isn’t a life sentence.”
Longtime Oregonian columnist Steve Duin, who late in AuCoin’s congressional career received a less-than-flattering letter on official House of Representatives stationery in response to one of his columns, gave a glowing review of the lawmaker’s book.
“Once upon a time in American politics, there was room on Capitol Hill for spirited compromise, principled Republicans, and champions of the have-nots. Les AuCoin lived to write about them, and damn well,” Duin wrote.
AuCoin, who lives in Portland with his wife, Sue, attended Portland State University and Pacific University in Forest Grove, receiving a degree in journalism. AuCoin also served in the Army, where he worked as public information specialist, and wrote for Stars and Stripes and Army Times.
An award-winning magazine editor and public radio commentator, AuCoin’s articles have appeared in major newspapers across the country. He’s also a former interim editor of The Redmond Spokesman, which is now owned by EO Media Group.
When asked why he wrote the book, AuCoin said, “Having lived an eventful life, I wanted to remind my readers how our politics used to be and how they can be again — that is, closer to the people and less influenced by professional consultants.”
Showcasing notable Pacific Northwest authors, First Draft Writers’ Series meets the third Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-278-9201 or visit www.pendletonarts.org. For more about AuCoin’s book, search www.osupress.oregonstate.edu.
