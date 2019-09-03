PENDLETON — More than a dozen regional artists are featured in the Small Works Invitational.
Touting the belief that less is more, Pendleton Center for the Arts is showcasing the works of area artists who were invited to create pieces that measure no more than 12 inches in any direction. Roberta Lavadour, arts center executive director, said she is thrilled that so many of the invited artists were able to participate.
“We wanted to provide a chance for people to start an art collection, or add to an existing one, with works that are both great pieces of art and affordable,” Lavadour said. “These works are small, but they pack a real punch.”
“Small Works Invitational” opens Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. in the East Oregonian Gallery at the arts center, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. The event is free and open to the public.
Participating artists include Joyce Anderson, Nika Blasser, Shari Dallas, Don Gray, Anne Haley, Alysha de Martinez, Asa Mease, Carl Merkle, Michelle Miller, Brian Purnell, Amy Rogers, Lori Sams, Alice Thomas and Sandra Westford.
The exhibit runs through Saturday, Sept. 28. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 541-278-9201 or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
