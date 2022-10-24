Many towns in the region are offering safe trick-or-treating opportunities for little ghosts, superheroes and princesses. In addition, other groups, including churches, nonprofit organizations and recreation departments are hosting harvest festivals, parties, haunted houses and carnivals.
With Halloween falling on a weekday, kids (and families) can cash in as many activities are occurring in the days leading up to Monday, Oct. 31. Here’s a rundown of some of the Halloween happenings (entry to activities are free, unless otherwise noted) occurring in the region:
PENDLETON
Haunted House
Oct. 28-31, 6-10 p.m.
White Eagle Grange, 43828 White Eagle Road
The four-night event offers spooky fun for all ages. It costs $5 per person with money going to support grange programs and projects. (541-310-9655).
Heritage Haunt
Monday, Oct. 31, 3-5:30 p.m.
Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave.
Enter by the “spooky caboose” and enjoy trick-or-treating at the outdoor exhibits on the museum grounds. (541-276-0012, www.heritagestationmuseum.org).
Pendleton Downtown Association
Monday, Oct. 31, 3-5:30 p.m.
Downtown businesses.
Participating merchants will have signs in their windows. (541-276-7411, www.facebook.com/PendletonDowntownAssociation).
Trick-or-Treat @ McKay Creek
Monday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m. at
McKay Creek Estates, 1601 Southgate Place
Residents at the assisted living facility are looking forward to seeing all the tricksters and handing out treats to all who visit. (541-276-1987).
Halloween Carnival
Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate.
After filling your bag or bucket downtown and at the museum, head to the holiday carnival for family fun, including games, a candy bar walk, face painting and prizes. (541-276-8100, www.pendletonparksandrec.com).
HERMISTON
Hermiston Public Library
235 E. Gladys Ave.
Children’s Pumpkin Decorating
Thursday, Oct. 27, 5:30-7 p.m.
Kids 12 and younger are invited to participate. Supplies are provided while they last.
Teen Halloween Tarot
Friday, Oct. 28, 3-4 p.m.
Get a quick tarot lesson and color your own deck of cards.
Teen Halloween Party
Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Features treats, games and other “fang-tastic” fun. (541-567-2882, www.facebook.com/hermistonlibrary).
Halloween Party @ Next Chapter
Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Next Chapter Bookstore, 1000 S. Highway 395, Suite C.
Turn the page with a Halloween story time. Other activities include book-themed crafts and carnival games to win sweet treats. Costumes welcome. (541-667-7080, www.facebook.com/thenextchapterhermiston).
Trick or Treat @ Sun Terrace
Monday, Oct. 31, 2-5 p.m.
Sun Terrace Hermiston, 1550 N.W. 11th St.
Residents of the assisted living facility will hand out candy. (541-564-2595).
Treats on Main & Beyond
Monday, Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m. & 4-6 p.m.
Downtown Main Street & Hermiston Community Center
Watch for signs posted in the windows of participating businesses. After working your way through the downtown area, head “beyond” to the community center, 415 S. Highway 395, for carnival games, a haunted house, a glow maze, prizes and more. (541-667-5018, parksandrec@hermiston.or.us).
Fall Fest @ HermNaz Church
Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, 1520 W. Orchard Ave.
The indoor/outdoor family-friendly festival features a trunk-or-treat, hay rides, “A Train Ride Through Dr. Seuss Land,” carnival games under black lights, cotton candy and a photo booth. Non-candy prizes for kids with food allergies or special needs. (541-567-3677, www.hermnaz.church/fall-fest).
BOARDMAN
Boardman Halloween Festival
Oct. 28-29, 5-10 p.m.
Boardman Marina and RV Park, 1 N.E. Marine Drive
Inaugural event features a harvest market, kids’ corner and a bonfire on the beach. The haunted house (7 p.m.) is the only activity that charges a fee — $5/person or $15/family. Register for costume contests onsite: dogs, Friday at 6 p.m.; and Saturday, kids/youths, 6 p.m. (541-616-1050, www.boardmanparkandrec.com).
Boardman Chamber Trunk-or-Treat
Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m.
SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road.
Cars, community booths and businesses line up in the parking lot to hand out treats, candy and prizes. Outdoor vendors offer special goodies for purchase. (541-481-3014, www.facebook.com/chamberboardman).
ECHO
Echo Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch
Friday, Oct. 28; 2-10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct 30; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
300 N. Dupont St.
Field of Screams
Oct. 28-29; 7-9 p.m.
Regular entry is $10 or $12 for all-day and Field of Screams. Admission for K9 Day on Oct. 30 is $7; bring well-behaved dogs on leash. Adoptable pooches from Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter will be on paw from noon to 3 p.m. (509-528-5808, www.echocornmaze.com).
IRRIGON
Trunk-or-Treat
Monday, Oct. 31, 4:30-6 p.m.
Irrigon Chamber of Commerce, 420 N.E.Main Ave.
In addition to candy, the event includes hamburgers, hot dogs, hot cocoa, games, a petting zoo and a movie. Prizes for the best “trunk.” (541-626-2045, www.facebook.com/irrigonchamberofcommerce).
MILTON-FREEWATER
Halloween @ Freewater Square
Monday, Oct. 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
North Main Street/Fifth Avenue.
A night of spook-tacular fun includes an epic trunk-or-treat experience with vintage cars. Also features cool games and hot drinks. (541-938-5563, www.facebook.com/MFdowntown).
Library Halloween Party
Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave.
Features an evening of games, refreshments, crafts, books, a House of Horrors and goody bags to fill with prizes. (541-938-8247).
STANFIELD
Stanfield Fall Festival
Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m.
Bard Park, off Highway 395
Costs $10, which includes a trunk-or-treat (including the Hermiston Classics Car Club), games, hay rides, hay maze, candy bar walk, a hot dog meal and the Spooky Library.
Spooky Library
Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m.
Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave.
For those who don’t attend the fall festival, there’s a $3 suggested donation. (541-449-1254, www.facebook.com/stanfieldpubliclibrary).
UMATILLA
Trick-or-Treat on Sixth Street
Friday, Oct. 28, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Along Sixth Street
The first 30 minutes of trick-or-treating is “sensory friendly.” Stop by city hall to have your picture taken for the costume contest. Check out the town spirit with residential and business Halloween decorating contests. (541-922-3226, www.umatilla-city.org).
Movie in the Park
Saturday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m.
Umatilla Marina Park, 1700 Quincy Ave.
Costume contest judging at 6:15 p.m. Bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy a spooky showing of “Hocus Pocus” at 7:15 p.m. Bring some cash for concessions, including tacos, candy and drinks. (541-922-3226, www.facebook.com/umatillaparksandrec).
