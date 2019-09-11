PENDLETON — Vaunda Micheaux Nelson, author of “Let ’Er Buck,” is featured during a pair of book signings.
The children’s book, which is illustrated by Gordon C. James, shares the story of black cowboy George Fletcher. He was deemed the “people’s champion” after competing in the 1911 Pendleton Round-Up saddle bronc finals that ended in controversy.
Nelson will sign and sell books Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave. During the second appearance, Nelson will sign copies of her book and make a presentation during Heritage Station Museum’s Terrific Tuesday. The free event is Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7-8:30 p.m. at 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton.
For more information, visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org or call 541-276-0012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.