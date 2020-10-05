PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up Foundation’s Tough Enough To Wear Pink (TETWP) campaign received a much-needed boost of $10,000 thanks to the Let’er Buck Cares Fund. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and cancellation of the Pendleton Round-Up, the 15th annual TETWP event and campaign, which raises funds to support local breast cancer patients and survivors, was not held.
Each year, 100% of funds raised by TETWP stays local, and is split between two organizations that help local breast cancer patients from time of diagnosis through recovery. The CHI St. Anthony Hospital Cancer Care Clinic provides breast prosthetics, mastectomy bras, post-op camisoles, lymphedema sleeves, pads and gloves, mastectomy swimwear, wigs, financial help and mileage reimbursement for cancer patients, while the Kickin’ Cancer New Beginnings program provides free massage, personal training and Pilates classes for recovering patients.
“It was devastating not to have Tough Enough To Wear Pink as part of the Round-Up this year, so the generous Let’er Buck Cares Funds will enable us to still support the two amazing programs that local cancer patients and survivors rely on,” said Pendleton Round-Up TETWP Co-Chair Casey White-Zollman. “We are so grateful to the community that has continued to support TETWP and breast cancer awareness, despite the challenging circumstances we’ve faced this year.”
The Let’er Buck Cares Fund, which has raised more than $600,000 since June, was established by the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon boards of directors through the Oregon Community Foundation to provide support to the community’s not-for-profits, service organizations, community groups and the local economy, all of which were impacted by the cancellation of the Pendleton Round-Up in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“The support from TETWP to both the Kickin’ Cancer New Beginnings program and the St. Anthony Hospital Cancer Care Clinic play a significant role in assisting local cancer patients and survivors with the vital services they need,” said Pendleton Round-Up TETWP Co-Chair Jill Gregg. “It is a relief that TETWP can still support both of these organizations despite having to cancel our event due to COVID-19.”
The celebration of 15 years of TETWP will take place in 2021 with an even bigger campaign and event. The Pendleton Round-Up will support this celebration in numerous ways, starting with the newly released annual bumper stickers with the 2021 Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon dates on them in bright pink, available for free at the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Retail Store while supplies last.
“We are excited to support the community programs such as TETWP,” said Round-Up President Randy Bracher. “Helping programs such as this to assist those fighting cancer is just another way to show our Let’er Buck spirit this community is known for.”
Anyone who would like to make a donation towards Tough Enough To Wear Pink can do so by sending checks to the Pendleton Round-Up Foundation, c/o TETWP, PO Box 271, Pendleton, OR 97801. Individuals, organizations or businesses who would like to be a part of the 15th anniversary of TETWP in 2021 by serving as a sponsor should contact Co-Chair Casey White-Zollman, cmwzollman@gmail.com, or Co-Chair Jill Gregg, jill.c.gregg@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.