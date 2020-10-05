Happy Canyon President Tanner Hawkins (far left) and Round-Up President Randy Bracher (third from right) present Pendleton Round-Up Tough Enough To Wear Pink co-chairs Casey White-Zollman (third from left) and Jill Gregg (second from right) with a $10,000 check from the Let'er Buck Cares Fund. Also pictured are Deb Shampine of the Kickin' Cancer New Beginnings program (second from left) and Lisa Hummell of the CHI St. Anthony Hospital Cancer Care Clinic (far right).