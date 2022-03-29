UMATILLA COUNTY — With the primary election less than eight weeks away, a pair of local incumbent candidates are making an effort to meet with constituents.
State Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, and Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer are teaming up for a pair of informal gatherings. The two invite voters to join them for a cup of coffee and conversation Saturday, April 2, 7-10 a.m. at Java Junkies, 270 S. Main St., Stanfield.
And then in the evening from 6-7:30 p.m., the pair will head to Bellinger Farms, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to info@bobbylevyfororegon.com.
Levy, who represents House District 58, is being challenged by Levy Skye Farnam, a Summerville business owner. Shafer, who hopes to retain county commissioner Position 2, is being challenged by HollyJo Beers, a conservative activist, and Rick Pullen, a former Umatilla County employee. Vying for different positions in the 2018 election, both Beers and Pullen garnered enough votes during the primary to appear on the ballot that November, only to lose to Dan Dorran and George Murdock, respectively.
For more information about the gatherings, email the Round-Up Republican Women’s Club at rounduprw@gmail.com.
