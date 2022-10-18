BOISE — A Southern gospel quartet is returning to the region to perform a pair of events in Walla Walla and Hermiston.
Featuring Liberty Quartet, the special music and worship programs are Sunday, Oct. 23:
• 9 a.m. at the Walla Walla Valley Cowboy Church, 8136 Old Highway 12, Walla Walla.
• 6 p.m. at Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, 1520 W. Orchard Ave.
There is no admission charge at either event. However, love offerings will be taken for those who would like to support the ministry.
Founded in October 1995 at a Boise church, Liberty Quartet embarked on a full-time concert ministry two years later. The group performs at church services, nursing homes, prisons and other ministries. In addition, they sing at music festivals, conventions and retreats.
For questions about the Walla Walla event, email thewwvccoffice@gmail.com or search www.facebook.com/wallawallavalleycowboychurch. And for the Hermiston concert, contact 541-567-3677, office@hermnaz.church or visit www.hermnaz.church. For more about Liberty Quartet, visit www.libertyquartet.com.
Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.
Community Editor
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
