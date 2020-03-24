MORROW COUNTY — All Oregon Trail Library District branches — Boardman, Heppner and Irrigon — are now closed to the public, and no curbside service is available.
Kathy Street, OTLD director, announced the change in response to the executive order issued Monday by Gov. Kate Brown. Patrons needing assistance with their library card account are urged to leave a voicemail at their local branch — messages will be checked daily, Street said.
“While our physical spaces are closed, your library card gives you access to a world of digital content and other services, including downloadable magazines, eBooks, audiobooks, and educational resources,” Street said in a written statement. The website is https://oregontrail.ploud.net.
In addition, holds and due dates will be extended. Patrons with materials that are due during this closure may keep them until the libraries reopen or return them to the book drops. All inter-library loans are suspended until they resume operations.
For assistance with digital access, leave a message at your local library branch (541-481-2665, 541-676-9964 or 541-922-0138) or send an email via the website. For questions, contact Street at 541-481-3365 or kstreet@otld.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.