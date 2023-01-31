UMATILLA COUNTY — Library patrons throughout Umatilla County can donate food to have their overdue charges forgiven during Food for Fines.
During the month of February, libraries within the Umatilla County Special Library District invite people to help support others in need while settling up on their overdue charges at the library. Patrons are encouraged to gather up their overdue materials — books, magazines, DVDs — and make a donation of nonperishable food items. For each item donated, the patron will receive $1 toward their library fines.
According to a press release from library district Director Heather Estrada, the donation waives library fines only and do not cover lost or damaged items. In addition, she said donated food items must be in original packaging. Glass containers, outdated food and opened items will not be accepted.
All food donations will be distributed to local food banks. For more information, contact Estrada at director@ucsld.org or 541-276-6449.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.