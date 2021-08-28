September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when your public library joins the American Library Association and libraries across our country to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to books, technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At your library in Umatilla County, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including story times, student study help with “HelpNow” and job seeker support with “JobNow.” Check out your library’s website for more information on the wealth of resources available to you at the library or from your home.
The Umatilla County Special Library District libraries, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community.
This year, Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author and executive producer, is taking on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month. Dias will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card.
During September, our libraries will host Library Card Sign-Up promotions and activities. Here are a few in the UCSLD:
• Weston Public Library will be giving away a book bag with each new library card sign-up in September. Check out the library’s September newsletter via www.westonpubliclibrary.com/newsletter/.
• Umatilla Public Library has a whole slate of activities encouraging residents to get a library card. During the month of September, they will hold a Back-to-School Supply Drive and have a library card sign-up giveaway. On Sept. 10, there will be a movie in the park; on Sept. 18, there will be Saturday Market bingo; and on Sept. 29, there will be an “Open Art” Night for Teens. Check out their website for more information at www.umatilla-city.org/library.
• Stanfield Public Library will give new card holders a book bag and book when they sign up. For more information, visit cityofstanfield.com/library.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-Up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
Start the school year off right with your new library card — your ticket to lifelong learning and enjoyment. For more information, stop by your local library or find a link at www.ucsld.org.
