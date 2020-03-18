In response to COVID-19, libraries in the Umatilla County Special Library District serving all of Umatilla County are balancing continued service with health and safety precautions.
At the time of this writing (Wednesday afternoon), all public libraries except Umatilla Public Library are closed to foot traffic. In helping to safeguard the health of library customers and library staff members, the libraries will not be open to the public for usual library use. It is undetermined how long the closures will last.
Most libraries are providing telephone refere nce service, taking requests for items, and offering curbside or takeout pickup. Many have Facebook pages and are offering virtual storytimes. Call your library to get a temporary library card in order to use the online resources. With a library card, there is a world of online resources and entertainment. Library2Go is an online library of ebooks and e-audiobooks for all ages. From each library’s website, there are also electronic databases of current, authoritative information for study, research, learning. Each library can share links to virtual tours of museums, zoos and aquariums from around the world.
Details for each library:
• Adams: Curbside pickup, book requests, Mystery Bags — several books selected by the library director. Pickup times Monday through Thursday 3-5 p.m.
• Athena: Takeout service Monday-Friday between 9-10:30 a.m. or 4-5:30 p.m. Call, email or Facebook message with your requests. Home learning resources and Library2Go information are posted on the website.
• Echo: Curbside service offered during city hall hours; call the library and request an item.
• Helix: Taking requests for takeout with hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 10 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m. Facebook Live storytimes and ideas for learning at home.
• Hermiston: Requests for items can be picked up curbside Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday/Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact the library during these hours with your requests and/or questions.
• Milton-Freewater: Requests for items can be picked up curbside Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During those hours, call the library with questions and requests.
• Pendleton: Curbside pickups for holds and Mystery Packs — request types of items without specific titles; virtual storytimes, and printable tutorials and videos to use online resources. Hours of availability are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Stanfield: Telephone reference, requests and curbside pickup Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Online storytime every morning at 10:30 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
• Umatilla: Open to foot traffic, planning Spring Break activities, temporary library cards set up for access to online audio and ebooks. Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Weston: Telephone reference, requests, and curbside pickup during regularly scheduled hours. Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed for lunch 1-1:30 p.m.), Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-6 p.m.
• Pilot Rock and Ukiah libraries: Closed at this time.
For up to date information or questions, please call your community library, check their websites and their Facebook pages. Thank you for your understanding.
