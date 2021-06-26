On May 18, 2021, voters of the Umatilla County Special Library District elected three directors to fill positions on the board of directors, which consists of five at-large seats for qualified electors residing anywhere within the boundaries of the UCSLD (all of Umatilla County, except incorporated Hermiston). Elections are every two years for a term of four years.
The duties of a Umatilla County Special Library District board director consist of, but are not limited to:
• Hire, supervise and work in partnership with the district director.
• Set the vision and mission of the district.
• With the district director and UCSLD staff members, create the strategic plan that guides the activities of the district. Also review and evaluate specific district programs, projects and initiatives.
• Accept, review and evaluate the member and partnering libraries’ Annual Library Service Plans, which provide the goals and activities with which they will use UCSLD funding to provide library service to the residents of the district.
• Review and approve budgets, audit reports, and financial activities.
• Be informed of and meet all legal and fiduciary responsibilities of a special library district in the state of Oregon.
• With the district director, create, review and evaluate UCSLD policies and decisions.
Board directors meet once a month for a regular meeting, which covers the ongoing business of the district. There are other meetings that arise during a year — board trainings, budget committee meetings and more.
The UCSLD Board of Directors meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. All of the board meetings are open to the public. Notice is posted on the district’s website and is sent to all of the cities and libraries in the district, as well as posted on the window of the district office building at 425 S. Main St., Pendleton.
This year, the the district has one outgoing board director, Hilary Stoupa; her term ends June 30. She has been a dedicated board director since September 2016. She led the board as president for two years, stepping down to encourage others to learn the board leadership role and processes. Her leadership has been extremely valuable to the forward progress of the UCSLD.
The board of directors’ annual meeting is in July when the newly elected board members begin its term of office. At the annual meeting, new board members are welcomed, a regular board meeting date is set and officers are elected for the year.
At this year’s annual meeting on July 22, the board will welcome a reelected and two new at-large directors. John Thomas, residing in Pendleton, was reelected for a four-year term. Sharone Pettus McCann, residing in Stanfield, was elected for a four-year term. Jubilee Barron, residing in the rural Hermiston portion of the UCSLD, was elected to a two-year term. This position is the remainder of a term that Kara Davis vacated this year.
