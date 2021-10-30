With the turning of the season to autumn, your public libraries are busy with many activities. From handing out new back-to-school library cards, to preparing and offering fun and interactive story times, to discovering and learning new ways to offer service in an ongoing pandemic world, your library staff members don’t sit still.
Story times and other programs and events have started up again and are running regularly. Check with your library for specific dates and times. Some events are offered virtually, some in-person and some through online avenues. Whatever your comfort level with being out and about, there is something for you at one of our excellent libraries in the Umatilla County Special Library District.
And for the member and partner libraries in the UCSLD, autumn brings several events for library staff involving reporting and training.
During the late summer, the State Library of Oregon asks all of the public libraries to submit an annual Oregon Public Library Statistical Report for the prior fiscal year running from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. These reports are due Oct. 31. The statistics are compiled and are available at www.oregon.gov/library/libraries/Pages/Statistics.aspx.
Beginning in September, the UCSLD Board of Directors holds meetings for library directors to present their reports reviewing their last fiscal year’s progress toward the goals of their Annual Library Service Plan. These are the ALSP Reviews and they are a highlight for the district board.
Each library shares how the received tax revenue, distributed by the district, was utilized to bring excellent library services to their communities. The board learns of the amazing work each library does to ensure that all in their community have access to reliable and trustworthy information, literacy building, and fun and educational activities. For a sampling of these reports, visit www.ucsld.org/libraries-annual-service-reports.
And the first Friday in November, all public libraries are closed and library staff members attend an in-service training on current best practices in libraries. The planning team for this autumn in-service chose the following theme: Making a Difference in the Community’s Health.
Noah Lenstra, author of “Healthy Living at the Library,” will provide the keynote address. Jill Boyd, primary care transformation coordinator with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. will provide a presentation of best practices from her experience of working with homeless populations.
In between these presentations, we have local staff sharing ideas for healthy programs and their recent professional development experiences. It will be a full day of learning and networking with the 12 libraries in Umatilla County — all to continually improve our library services for all.
For information on prior in-service trainings, see www.ucsld.org/in-service-training. For more information on any of these topics and more, stop by your local library or find a contact link at www.ucsld.org.
