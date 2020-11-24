The holidays are coming up, and while libraries may not be able to provide all of their traditional programs and activities, know that they are here for you and your family to access books, movies and other resources. Each library in the 12 cities in Umatilla County is serving the public in various ways. Check with each library for their updated schedule: https://www.ucsld.org/our-libraries.
During the statewide pause, several libraries are closed to the public — Pendleton, Milton-Freewater and Umatilla — but are continuing to provide curbside delivery (stop by and call the library and they will bring your books out to your car), phone reference and assistance, and some home delivery.
Even if a library is open, there are restrictions to keep everyone safe. Various libraries have limits on how many people can be in the library at a time or how long one can stay in the building. There are statewide requirements for physical distancing and wearing masks. Check with the libraries who are remaining open — Athena, Pilot Rock, Weston, Hermiston, Ukiah, Helix, Stanfield, Echo and Adams —– for their specific hours and guidelines. These libraries will also provide curbside delivery or, in some cases, home delivery if a person doesn’t feel comfortable going into the building.
Another service that has become very popular during the pandemic is mystery bags. This is a collection of items that is created for you by library staff. It is based on your reading interests and is like opening a gift just for you!
While several libraries will have virtual holiday events, here are a couple to get you in the seasonal spirit:
•At Helix Public Library, look for a pop-up book display exhibit, Bob Ross “Paint Happy Trees” paint kits/video instructions and a “Light Up Our Town Project.” Donated lights will be given to community members. There will be prizes for the most inspiring and most light-hearted displays. An evening walk-through date will be set for mid-December with a map of directions and instructions on how to vote for your favorite.
•In Weston, the library will be distributing goodie bags to kids around the holidays.
When the cold winds of winter keep you indoors, here are a couple books to try:
•Kristin Williams of Athena Public Library suggests "Everything Sad is Untrue" by Daniel Naveri. She shares, “This middle grade novel is appealing to readers of all ages. The author tells his own story from the point of view of his fifth-grade self while weaving in Persian mythology and a Scheherazade storytelling style. Nayeri's stories are a peek into new cultures and experiences and every middle schooler's story at the same time. Read this one fast because your kids will want to read it too!”
•Kathleen Schmidtgall of Weston Public Library shares a favorite holiday read, "A Christmas Memory" by Truman Capote. “This holiday classic about the author's own childhood is a must read for all ages, lovingly illustrated by Beth Peck.”
Happy reading for the holidays!
