A new year has begun and is rushing past. Our communities are continuing to function within the confines of a global pandemic. And our libraries are striving to make sure all have the resources they need, even if the library building isn’t open.
Libraries are offering wonderful programs this year. While this column can’t list them all, several are highlighted below.
Adams and Helix Public Libraries are offering a yearlong program to keep their communities reading: The 2021 Alphabet Reading Challenge. Stanfield and Echo public libraries held this program last year. Stanfield Library Director Cecili Longhorn, who started the program, shared that participants told her they read more than usual trying to fill in the alphabet! The Alphabet Reading Challenge is open to all ages and will work as follows in Helix and Adams: Pick up an alphabet tracker at the library and during 2021, read through the alphabet. Due at the end of the year, trackers are entered into a drawing for fantastic prizes. Join in the fun.
Athena Public Library holds trivia nights on Facebook Live — check the library’s Facebook page or call the library for more information. What do you know?
Hermiston Public Library is offering some wonderful adventures in February. From the monthlong “Acts of Kindness” to the ongoing virtual storytimes and pick-up crafts to “Pour Your Hearts Out!” with love for the library, there are programs galore for all ages.
Check out the Pendleton Public Library’s YouTube channel for a variety of videos helping you to navigate library resources — like Library2Go, the online library of ebooks and e-audiobooks that is accessible with your library card.
The Stanfield Public Library has a new yearlong program: the Monopoly Reading Challenge. This will run through Dec. 31 and there will be monthly drawings for participants. All are welcome to the Challenge.
At the Umatilla Public Library, there are a couple of virtual programs to shed light on dark winter days — virtual bingo (the winners get cool prizes) and a virtual paint night. Have some fun from the comfort of your home.
Typically, the libraries hold a month of “Food for Fines in February.” This year, the program isn’t possible for safety reasons, however, there are still people experiencing hunger in our communities. Please give to your local food banks — it makes a difference.
Libraries are here for everyone — if you have an information need, want to curl up with a wonderful book, wish to have your child see a virtual storytime or pick up a craft bag, find the answer to your question, get in touch. With a library card from your home library, you can use any of the Umatilla County libraries. See this webpage for contact information for all of the libraries, https://www.ucsld.org/our-libraries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.